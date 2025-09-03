Mrs. Ann Marie Davis Receives a $10,000 Donation by the Cable Bahamas Cares Foundation; Bahamas Humane Society Unveils Air-conditioned Van

Posing for the cheque presentation from left: Chief Aliv Officer, John Gomez; Mrs. Ann Marie Davis; President of the Bahamas Humane Society (BHS), Kim Aranha and the Venerable Archdeacon Keith Cartwight.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister supported by President of the Bahamas Humane Society (BHS), Kim Aranha and its Board Members received a significant $10,000 cheque donation by the Cable Bahamas Cares Foundation (CBCF).

On hand for the donation were Chief Aliv Officer, John Gomez and President, Consumer Services & Marketing, Cable Bahamas, Amber Carey.

Supporters and leaders of the BHS also participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a new air-conditioned van. The timely purchase was made possible by the donation from the CBCF and private donors of the BHS.

Mrs. Davis thanked the CBCF for its sizable donation and the Society’s private donors, which enabled the BHS to purchase the much-needed van.

She said, “I personally care about, and treasure all animals. I have an appreciation for looking after all animals, especially dogs, as I was taught a life lesson early on in my life as a child by my late mom.”

Mrs. Davis added, “I learned and recognized that animals are a very important part of a human’s very sensitive life support and ecosystem. They help with bringing comfort to people going through various life’s challenges and remind people how to care for, value life and comfort each other.”

Also on hand for the event was the Venerable Archdeacon Keith Cartwight.