Male shot 13 times in Abaco.

BREAKING| Bahamas Press is confirming a male has been fatally shot in Marsh Harbour Abaco tonight recording the first homicide in that part of the country. This is a developing story.

Boy bitten by shark at resort on Paradise Island…

POLICE report that a boy aged 10 from Maryland, US, was bitten by a shark while taking part in a shark tank expedition at a Paradise Island resort shortly before 4pm today. He was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

