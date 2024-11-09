18 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on. File Photo

Nassau, Bahamas – On November 7, fourteen Haitian nationals, three Jamaican nationals and one Cuban national were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court #9 before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley for various immigration-related offences. These individuals faced charges of Overstaying, Illegal Landing and Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer and were convicted of the same.

Haitian nationals:

 Kerline Pierre (F) was convicted of Overstaying and fined $500.00 or sentenced to one month at

the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

 Henrisnord Lucien (M) was convicted of Overstaying and fined $300.00 or sentenced to three

months at BDOCS.

 Gesner Gesma Joseph (M) and Carine Fleurant (F) were convicted of Overstaying and fined

$1,500.00 or sentenced to six months at BDOCS.

 Yvonne Simeon (M) and Wislet Estilien (M) were convicted of Overstaying and fined $2,000.00

or sentenced to six months at BDOCS.

 Kervens Williams (M) and Brislin Appolon also known as Clarendz Abraham (M) were convicted

of Overstaying and fined $750.00 or sentenced to three months at BDOCS.

o Additionally, Brislin Appolon was convicted of Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an

Immigration Officer and was fined $300.00 or sentenced to three months at BDOCS.

 Lifaite Norelien (M) was convicted of Overstaying and fined $500.00 or sentenced to three

months at BDOCS.

 Jean Osemond also known as Papout Jean (M) was convicted of Overstaying and fined $500.00

or sentenced to two weeks at BDOCS.

 D’Jimmy Pierre (M), Jackson Josue (M) and Daniel Jean (M) were convicted of Illegal Landing and

fined $300.00 or sentenced to three months at BDOCS.

 Marcson Davilma (M) was convicted of Illegal Landing and fined $300.00 or sentenced to six

months at BDOCS.

Jamaican nationals:

 Emery Grey (M) and Gary Anthony Holness (M) were convicted of Overstaying and fined

$1,500.00 or sentenced to six months at BDOCS.

 Alton Barnes (M) was convicted of Overstaying and fined $2,000.00 or sentenced to six months

at BDOCS.

Cuban national, Isael Penalver Villarpando (M) was convicted of Overstaying and fined $2,000.00 or

sentenced to six months at BDOCS.

Upon payment of fines or completion of sentences, all individuals will be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation. The public is reminded that the department is committed to executing its mandate to ensure compliance with Statute Laws of the country.