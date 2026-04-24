19th homicide recorded on West Bay Street around 10pm was 55-year-old Mario Deveaux who was known to police and accused of murder!

Two men known to police now out the earth in murders.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on Coral Road, off West Bay Street, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, leaving a 55-year-old man dead.

BP has learned the victim to be recently released murder suspect 55-year-old Mario Deveaux, also known as “Mario Fox”. He you should know was the alleged suspect in the murder of Duran “Monster” Neely.

Police said Mario “had arrived at the location alone. Once he came to that area, unknown persons exited what we believe to be an SUV vehicle and fired upon him, subsequently wounding him fatally. That vehicle left the area heading in an easterly direction.”

Police were alerted to the scene around 10:00 p.m. by an anonymous caller who reported that a male had been shot. Police responded to a residence described as a white-and-yellow house in a gated community, where they discovered an unresponsive adult male lying next to a Ford Taurus with apparent gunshot injuries to the body.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and confirmed that the victim showed no signs of life.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after the incident, a dark-coloured SUV was seen exiting the area onto West Bay Street, travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed. Police are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killing.