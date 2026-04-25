Shocking revelations deep inside Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority (BPPPBA) when Shanendon Cartwright served as Chairman!

Is Michael Pintard prepared to burn down his deputy and party officers caught up in dangerous revelations by auditors and the Police? STAY TUNED AND KEEP READING AS 18 DAYS TO GO BEFORE MAY 12th!

Shanendon Catwright, Michael Pintard and Duane Sands.

NASSAU| Much talk swirling around the stage of the Free National Movement about monies spent by the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority (BPPPBA) where some have made the claim that the government has spent more money than it budgeted for.

Over the last four years the Davis Government awarded many registered companies work to keep the Bahamas parks and roadways clean, green and pristine.

What the Free National Movement and its former Executive Chairman of BPPPBA Shanendon Cartwright is mute about is the deep investigations by the police and auditor reports of the scandalous happening at the BPPPBA between 2017 to 2021.

Your Bahamas Press has now seen these reports and we can tell you the details are shocking. Forged signatures, padding contracts, kickbacks and a series of incestituous relationships sucked on the nipple of the public purse by a list of insiders in the FNM Party. We have the names, THE DOCUMENTS, the SIGNATURES and the criminals whose appearance of upholding transparency and accountability is one of the biggest lies the Bahamian people will see in the coming days right from this page. AND HERE IS THE TEASER!

Get familiar with “FREDRICK SAWYER” – ( not his real name) but an FNM Deputy Chairman who was employed at BPPPBA during the heist – who has been identified as one “receiving kickbacks for contracts awarded by the Authority” when the FNM served as government.

And there is a list of suspects which we at Bahamas Press believes is right and proper to now release since Michael Clifton Pintard has decided to make BOLD objections about BPPPBA, where Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright served as chairman.

Is Pintard now ready to burn down in flames his deputy leader and senior officers of the party in what we know is a necessary revelation which MUST BE EXPOSED TO THE PUBLIC!

All we can say is keep reading Bahamas Press where the JUICE DEEP INSIDE THE FNM, and the BPPPBA sits at the feet of its leadership, and it is about to drop right here.

Now, if ya think BP does play, just remember we are in every CHATROOM OF THE FNM and we have the files.

We report yinner decide!