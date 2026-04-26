GOLDEN YOLK PROJECT LAUNCHES FIRST EGG SALES, BAHAMAS MOVES TOWARD FOOD INDEPENDENCE

Jomo Campbell Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources delivers Golden Yolk Project to Supervalue stores.

The first cartons of eggs from the Golden Yolk Project have officially reached store shelves at Super Value Top of the Hill. Additional locations, including Cable Beach and Golden Gates, are expected to begin sales tomorrow morning.

The launch was attended by Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell, Chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation Darron Pickstock, along with other government officials.

The Golden Yolk initiative is now entering its final phase and is expected to begin full production by the end of April, with 10,000 chickens already in the country. Authorities project that daily production capacity will quickly reach around 8,000 eggs once the birds are placed in “House Two.”

Officials say the strategic goal of the project is for The Bahamas to achieve egg self-sufficiency within two years, significantly reducing reliance on imports, which currently cost the country approximately $12 million annually.

The wider development plan includes seven poultry houses in New Providence and an additional 34 houses across the Family Islands, a move expected to strengthen decentralized production and improve national food security.