PM DAVIS OPENS BOXING ACADEMY: GIVING ATHLETES A FIGHTING CHANCE

PM Davis at the official Opening Ceremony of the Bahamas Boxing Academy.

Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, today attended the official opening ceremony of the Bahamas Boxing Academy. During his remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted the many benefits the new institution will offer to citizens and young athletes across the country.

Davis explained that the academy will feature a homework club designed to promote education among young athletes, helping them develop both academically and in sports. The facility will also include a computer room, a community barbecue area, full cardio facilities, and brand-new state-of-the-art boxing training equipment.

“We are going to have the best boxing gym in the Caribbean region, and all of it right here in Nassau,” the Prime Minister said.

He also announced that the Bahamas Boxing Academy will continue expanding its reach nationwide in the coming months, creating more opportunities and better training conditions for Bahamian athletes.

The Prime Minister thanked the chairman for generous new donations, saying they will give local athletes a real fighting chance to succeed and compete at the highest level.