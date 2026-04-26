Update on WSC Acklins Capital Works

Wsc File Photo

ACKLINS: The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) is carrying out substantive works in North Acklins and other parts of the island to better its water supply for residents.

According to officials, among the work being carried out is a $930,000 reverse osmosis plant.

These works are being carried out at the WSC’s Lovely Bay Wellfields to serve the communities of Lovely Bay, Chesters and surrounding residents and will provide residents with high quality desalinated water replacing the prior groundwater supply that has become increasingly brackish over its many years of operation.

Works are also being carried out in the communities of Salina Point and Hard Hill.

In Salina Point, an additional 1,000 feet of water mains are set to be installed to expand WSC’s distribution network at an estimated cost of $60,000 and will serve a further 15-existing homes.

In Hard Hill, the existing storage is being increased from one tank to four tanks to improve water supply continuity at an estimated cost of $100,000 benefiting more than 30 homes.

WSC General Manager Robert Deal said the Corporation is excited to bring much needed relief to the communities of Acklins.

“Presently, extensive works are underway in North Acklins to supply the residents of Lovely Bay, Chesters and neighbouring communities with high-quality piped portable water through the installation of a new reverse osmosis plant,” he said.

“This investment is a major step toward strengthening water security in our Family Islands and ensuring that residents have reliable access to safe, clean water. It underscores the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure across the archipelago and delivering sustainable solutions that improve the quality of life for all Bahamians. As we continue this important work, we are proud to play our part in nation building and shaping the future where every community can thrive.”

Meanwhile, residents have shared that they are also excited about the changes happening to the island’s water supply.

Clarence Williams, Council Member for Lovely Bay is one of them.

“We had a water challenge here for years and years. The water was so terrible. When you tried to wash your clothes, it was not coming out right. I’m so happy that we have some relief with the new system that’s coming in. The people in North Acklins have been praying for this for years and years. And I am so happy to see that it is really going to happen,” he said.

Robert Moss of Lovely Bay, Acklins said this upgrade is long overdue. “I think this is a major step from Water and Sewerage and I’m happy to see that it is getting done,” he said.

Al Johnson, who frequents Acklins, said this will mean a lot for the people of Acklins.

“I have worked around this system for 10 years. I know that this a good thing for the islanders and a big improvement for them,” he said.

Clarence Williams Jr., who has lived in Acklins since 2002, said he is really relieved to see the new system come online.

“The situation before was really bad. I’m pretty happy with the system that we’re getting this system and I have high hopes for it,” he said.