21 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Illegal migrants – FILE PHOTO.

In Magistrate’s Court #9 twenty-one (21) foreign nationals were arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, for various immigration offences.

On Thursday 14th September 2023, on the charge of Overstaying; three (3) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS), $1,500.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at (BDOCS), and $1,500.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS), respectively.

In addition to the charge of Overstaying, the later Haitian national also pled guilty to the charge of knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer and was convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS), sentenced to run concurrently. One (1) Columbian national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at (BDOCS).

Additionally, on the charge of Illegal Landing one (1) American and two (2) Haitian nationals pled guilty, and were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

On Tuesday 12th September 2023, one (1) Sri Lankan resident pled not guilty to the charge of Engaging in Gainful Occupation, and was granted $2,000.00 bail and the case adjourned to 6th November, 2023.

On the charge of Illegal Landing; seven (7) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at the (BDOCS), and one convicted and fined $300.00 and serve two months at (BDOCS) or, in default of payment, serve an additional two month at (BDOCS). One (1) Cuban national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

Further, to the charge of Overstaying; one (1) Jamaican national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at (BDOCS).

One (1) Dominican national pled guilty and was discharged. Three (3) Haitian nationals pled guilty; two were convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS) and one $1,500.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS).

Upon payment of all fines and completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance with the Statue Laws of our country.

For more information, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotlines (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249, 1-242-604-0171-2 or 1-242-604-0196.