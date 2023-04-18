259 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

File photo

NASSAU| On Monday, 17th April, 2023 the Immigration Department executed the repatriation of two (2) groups of illegal Haitian migrants from the Lynden Pindling Int’l Airport back to their homeland.

At approximately 7:55a.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP901 departed enroute to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with one hundred thirty (130) Haitian nationals onboard; sixty-one (61) males, forty-two (42) females and twenty-seven (27) minors.

Additionally, at 1:11 p.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP903 departed enroute to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with one hundred twenty-nine (129) Haitian nationals onboard; one hundred twenty (120) males and nine (9) females.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led the escort of migrants. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remains the highest priority.