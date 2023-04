EXUMA| The 67th National Family Island Regatta, George Town, Exuma, Wednesday, 19 April 2023:

Long Island’s Whitty K won the Commodore Emeritus Cup Race for Class C.

Abaco’s It Ain’t Right finished 2nd in the Commodore Emeritus Cup Race for Class C.

Man-O-War won the Class E Ministry of Agriculture Cup Race.

Captain Peg finished 2nd in the Class E Ministry of Agriculture Cup Race.