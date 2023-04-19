44 CUBAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED

File Photo

NASSAU| On Wednesday, 19th April, 2023 the Immigration Department executed the repatriation of forty-four (44) Cuban migrants; thirty-five (35) males and nine (9) females.

At approximately 8:02a.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP910 departed Lynden Pindling Int’l

Airport enroute to Havana, Cuba.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led the escort of migrants. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remains the highest priority.

For more information, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, visit our website at

www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotlines (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249, 1-242-604-0171-2 or 1-242-604-0196.