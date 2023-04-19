Eleuthera – Jack’s Bay Club & Resort Community Groundbreaking ceremony…

NASSAU| Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper attended Jack’s Bay Club & Resort Community Groundbreaking ceremony.

Also present were the Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Labour and Immigration; the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs; Bacchus Rolle, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Works and Utilities; Sir Franklin Wilson, Lady Wilson; O. A. Tommy Turnquest; Bishop Neil C.Ellis; other government officials and developers of Jack’s Bay.

BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs

PM Davis at the podium.