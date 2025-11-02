38 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Magistrate Court

Nassau – October 30, 2025 –Fourteen (14) Haitian nationals, five (5) Chinese nationals, one (1) Jamaican national, and one (1) Peruvian national appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington in Magistrate’s Court No. 6, where they were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for deportation.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 28, fifteen (15) Haitian nationals and two (2) Jamaican nationals were convicted in Magistrate’s Court for immigration offences, including Overstaying and Illegal Landing. These individuals received fines ranging from $300.00 to $2,000.00 and sentences of three (3) months to two (2) years at BDOCS.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.