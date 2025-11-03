Pintard could face a leadership challenge in January Convention as BBB Analytics project a super majority already being declared for Pickstock in Golden Isles!

With over 7,000 registered voters Darron Pickstock is projected to beat his closest opponent by some 1,200 votes! PLP TSUNAMI COMING IN GOLDEN ISLES!

Darron Pickstock could end Michael Pintard’s political career before the General ELECTIONS!

NASSAU| Now that weak Opposition Leader Michael Pintard was forced to run a candidate in the upcoming Golden Isles by-election sources deep inside the Party tell us the move will make or break the Pintard‘s leadership.

BP is learning Party Chairman Duane Sands is already preparing for a January Convention of the Party and has made inquiries to his relative high up in Baha Mar to reserve rooms for a National Convention.

“Michael Pintard must win in the Golden Isles as the poll is clearly a referendum on his leadership. If Pintard loses this race, with what we know as an already extremely bad candidate, the doors of new fresh leadership will swing wide open in the FNM. It could mean a return of Hubert Minnis or elevation for Duane Sands or Shanendon Cartwright, anything is possible,” the party insider told BP.

Former PM Hubert Minnis is set to run a gang of candidates in the upcoming General Elections with names like Renward Wells and Ricardo Smith just to name a few, however, a defeat in Golden Isles for the FNM could mean Pintard could completely lose grip inside the party which will result in his second by-election defeat since becoming leader.

Meanwhile, BP backed candidate Darron “ACTION” Pickstock, the incoming MP, is already making waves in the Golden Isles constituency with waves of supporters descending on the ground daily. Some residents tell us PLP generals have shown up to their homes for a fifth time already since the Writ of Elections was announced last week.

Pickstock is already proving to be a strong action-man with massive road and sidewalk repairs, debris clearing, home construction and repairs happening all across the constituency in just days of the announcement of his candidacy. Pickstock’s broad visibility across community is everywhere with posters, billboards and signage through every corner of the constituency; which has almost 8,000 registered voters.

Early projections believe Pickstock will win the seat by over 1,200.

Back during the September 16th 2021 poll then PLP candidate the late Vaughn Miller beat out his closest opponent by some 627 votes.

The PLP has a 3 -0 winning streak in by-elections winning all three recent by-elections whether in Government or Opposition. Hubert Ingraham warned the FNM back in 2023 during the West Grand Bahama by-election that the party would not perform well. No one in the FNM listened to him and Ingraham was a former PLP Chairman and three time Prime Minister.

It ain’t long nah! We report yinner decide!