45 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED

NASSAU| On Tuesday, 16th May 2023 the Immigration Department executed the repatriation of forty-five (45) Haitian migrants; thirty-six (36) males, eight (8) females and one (1) minor.

At approximately 10:22 a.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP901 departed Lynden Pindling Int’l Airport enroute to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with the migrants onboard.

The Department’s Deportation, Enforcement, K-9 and Drone Units led the escort of migrants. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remains the highest priority.

