FNM MP Adrian Gibson has lost his constitutional appeal…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now reporting Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson has dismissed the application by Long Island MP Adrian Gibson requesting a stay of the corruption trial.

The appeal was surprisingly filed by his attorney Murrio Ducille KC last week delaying the start of the trial.

Further, the witness will be present in the courtroom albeit virtually. Justice Grant-Thompson called the application premature and an abuse of the constitution noting that Gibson will have a fair hearing within a reasonable time.

The Prosecution has also advised the court that the necessary steps – including the expediting of her US Citizenship documents, are being taken to have Alexandria Mackey testify in person if need be.

Gibson was heckled as he left the court by spectators who questioned his attack on the Crown Witness. Some believe Crown Witness Mackey is in protection in fear for her life.

