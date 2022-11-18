50th Independence Secretariat continues 1973 Masterclass Lecture Series with segment — ‘Breaking Barriers’

HON. GLENYS HANNA-MARTIN, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training and Member of Parliament for Englerston Constituency (speaking); and the Rt. Hon. Dame Janet Bostwick, former Cabinet Minister and the first woman elected to the House of Assembly served as guest panelists at The 1973 Masterclass Lecture Series held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 under the topic: ‘Breaking Barriers’, at the Harry C. Moore Library at the University of The Bahamas. At podium is moderator former broadcast journalist Deborah Bartlett.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The 50th Independence Secretariat’s ‘1973 Masterclass Lecture Series’ continued on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 with the topic: ‘Breaking Barriers’. Held at the Harry C Moore Library at the University of The Bahamas, guests panelists were the Rt. Hon. Dame Janet Bostwick, former Cabinet Minister and the first woman elected to the House of Assembly; and the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training and Member of Parliament for Englerston Constituency. The moderator was Debbie Bartlett, former broadcast journalist.

The event attracted scores of students from: St. Augustine’s College, Aquinas College, St. Anne’s School, St. John’s College, R.M. Bailey Senior High School, C.V. Bethel Senior High School, S.C. McPherson Junior High School, Sybil Strachan Primary School, and Gerald Cash Primary School.

The 1973 Masterclass Lecture Series is staged by the 50th Independence Secretariat to commemorate the country’s 50 Independence Anniversary on July 10, 2023.

SCORES OF STUDENTSattended The 1973 Masterclasss Lecture on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 under the topic: “Breaking Barriers”, held at the Harry C. Moore Library at the University of The Bahamas.