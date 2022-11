Dr. EBONY MILLER, 24

BP Breaking| BP Intel in the United States informed us of another young Bahamian who has died.

We are learning this morning Dr. Ebony Miller, 24, lost her life Friday morning in a fatal car crash. She was headed to work in the heavy snow. She is her mother’s only child.

Dr Miller recently graduated back In 2020. This also a developing report on BP.

Pray for her parents Jackie and Kermit in this most difficult time.