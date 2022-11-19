ANDROS POLICE INVESTIGATE VEHICULAR FIRE

Trucks on Andros destroyed by fire.

ANDROS| Four (4) heavy duty dump trucks were reportedly destroyed by fire during the early hours on Saturday 19th November, 2022.

Preliminary reports revealed that shortly before 1:00 a.m. police were notified of the incident which occurred at The Pitt, leading into Cargill Creek Andros.

At present police are uncertain of the cause of the blaze; however, a team of officers from Fire Services, New Providence will travel to Andros to assist with the investigations.

The trucks are reportedly the property of Willie Simmons, who operated a local paving company. Investigations continue.

These are some wicked people boy!

We report yinner decide!