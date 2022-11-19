ACKLINS police officer dies in traffic fatality this afternoon…

Sgt 2721 Edgecombe

A police officer stationed in Acklins died tragically this afternoon when his Jeep crashed into bushes in Spring Point.

BP is learning the victim is Sgt 2721 Edgecombe.

It is believed the officer lost control of the vehicle before it crashed 30 feet off the road.

Responders had to trek deep into bushes to find the crash site, raising questions about whether speed was a factor in the accident.

The officer died on the scene and his body was transported to the local morgue.

It is unclear if the officer was married and had children but residents said he recently visited Eleuthera to spend time with his family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. May he Rest In Peace.