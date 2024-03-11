$71,000 Solidifies Doctors Hospital as UBFIT Title Sponsor During the University’s Golden Jubilee Anniversary 

UBFIT Three Year Title Sponsor Doctors Hospital Health system.

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – University of The Bahamas (UB) proudly announces Doctors Hospital Health System as the Title Sponsor for UBFIT, the institution’s flagship fundraiser. The leading healthcare provider in The Bahamas has committed a generous sum of $71,000 over three years to support the UBFIT fun run-walk event in New Providence and Freeport, Grand Bahama.

UBFIT is a significant annual event that not only promotes health and wellness but also plays a vital role in raising funds for the University’s Annual Fund providing funding namely to students and faculty for research, study abroad and technology needs. The partnership with Doctors Hospital Health System reflects a shared commitment to the growth and development of University of The Bahamas

UB President, Janyne, expressed her gratitude to Dr. Charles Diggiss and his team at Doctors Hospital Health System for their unwavering support. She emphasized the importance of such partnerships in advancing the institution’s mission and fostering community engagement. President Janyne lauded the commitment of Doctors Hospital Health System to the success of UBFIT and acknowledged the positive impact it will have on the University’s initiatives.

Dr. Charles Diggiss, CEO of Doctors Hospital Health System, spoke about the significance of this partnership and the commitment to the University’s development. “We are proud to be the Title Sponsor for UBFIT and to support University of The Bahamas in its pursuit of excellence,” said Dr. Diggiss. “This is just the beginning of our collaboration with UB, and we look forward to being a part of many more initiatives that contribute to the growth of the institution.”

In addition to the sponsorship of UBFIT, Dr. Diggiss announced an additional investment in University of The Bahamas. He expressed eagerness about future collaborations, particularly in the field of Nursing and Allied Health programmes. Dr. Diggiss highlighted the importance of supporting education and training in healthcare, emphasizing the positive impact it can have on the community.

UBFIT Co-Chair Ms. Inga Bostwick expressed gratitude to Dr. Diggiss and his team underscoring both entities commitment to education and community well-being. “We deeply appreciative of Doctors Hospital Health System’s strong support of the University’s signature community-building and fitness fundraising event. Since UBFIT’s inception in 2017, Doctors Hospital came on board as an In-Kind Donor – providing ambulance services and forming large teams annually. Your generous seventy one thousand dollar sponsorship supports UB’s mission to drive national development,” expressed Ms. Bostwick.

UBFIT Grand Bahama, chaired by Ms. Rickelle Albury will take place on Saturday, 16th March in Freeport and the generous Title Sponsorship of Doctors Hospital will enhance the race experience for all participants. “Thanks to your contribution, we are able to kick our race up a notch and provide the same experience that our counterparts offer here in New Providence. It is a pleasure to promote health, wellness, and community engagement, because we know our health is worth it. UBFIT GB funds UB North’s Student Support Award (SSA) as well as the rebuild campaign. The SSA allows financial assistance to students who are not on the government’s tertiary grant,” Ms. Albury shared.

UBFIT New Providence will take place on Saturday, 20th April 2024 at 6:00am at the Oakes Field Campus. Registration is open at Chapter One Bookstore on online at ubfit@ub.edu.bs. For more information, call 424-8887 or email ubfit@ub.edu.bs.