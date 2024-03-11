Bahamian arrested on gun and allegation of sex with a minor in Nevada…

27-year-old Twraughn Carver Woodside

NEVADA| Another local from the Bahamas has found himself on the wrong side of the law after moving to the United States with his family two years ago.

BP is learning 27-year-old Twraughn Carver Woodside was booked by police last week in Nevada (March 5th on a gun charge and six charges connected to soliciting sex from a minor.

Now the Nevada resident was born and grew up in the Bahamas but moved to the US with his wife and kids.

Intel from US authorities tell us Woodside has had another incident involving an alleged sex crime with another minor but the mother sent the minor back to the Bahamas.

When ya know better do better. Well Woodside looks like you ga be the kid in a cell soon. America does not play with yinner.

We report yinner decide!