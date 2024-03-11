Another call for Commission of Inquiry into BTC

LOST TALENT IS CAUSING ONCE LEADING TELEPHONE CORPORATION TO LOSE ITS WAY IN BUSINESS!

The once plush corporate head-office of BTC turned to ruins.

Dear Editor,

Imagine that you have been without reliable internet service for more than eight months after purchasing the BTC “bungle” (pun intended).

Then as soon as service is restored some Caribbean sounding person is demanding payment? No apology for the service disruption, no rebate on the bill only threats of disconnection if you do not pay up. LOOK WHAT WE IN THE BAHAMAS HAS COME TO?!

Or no one ever answering the complaints line. Or sending an email to BTC’s customer service receiving a prompt and welcome reply only to discover to your horror that the reply actually came from the Botswana Telecommunications Company.

This is the type of poor service Bahamian subscribers who still have BTC service must endure. Small wonder then that its parent company is known across the Caribbean as “Careless and Wutless.” The name may have been changed but the corporate culture certainly has not. These people just do not care about complaints about atrocious service, which is why the public must be told how one of our most treasured assets wound up in the hands of this crew who abuse Bahamian consumers daily. What is interesting is how the dailies which love to scream about poor service are mute on reporting these situations.

Maybe BTC has political cover and feel immune to pressure as many people allege. Whatever the reasons for the continuation of this abomination, as sure as night follows day all of the secrets will be revealed. Whether it is through a well-deserved Commission of Inquiry or leaks from staff fed up by this abusive, extractive corporate entity it will come out. Then, the Bahamian people in their righteous anger will demand an accounting. Then dog eat ya lunch!

I did warn you!

Sincerely,

Herbert T. Smith