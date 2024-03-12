Parents charged after boy dies in tub – another Bella/ Marco incident

Magistrate Court

By www.thegallery242.com



NASSAU| A mother has been charged with manslaughter by negligence after her four-year-old son drowned after being left unattended in a bathtub.

Faydeen Aspinal is being held criminally responsible for the March 6 death of Kamari Aspinall, who had visible injuries to his body.

She is further accused of abusing the child between July 2023 and December 2023 and again between January 1, 2024 and March 5, 2024.

The boy’s father, Aubert Cunningham, is charged with failing to report the alleged abuse. The parents did not have to enter pleas to the charges when they appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Bail was set at $10,000 for the mother and $5,000 for the father.

They will return to court on June 10 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.