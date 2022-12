Haitian migrants detained by US authorities.

NASSAU| United States Coast Guard Cutter Rollin’ Fritch’s crew transferred 79 Haitians to Bahamian authorities this morning. The illegals attempted to enter the United States of America.

Some of the migrants had Bahamian passports. Well, the man who was accused of selling passports was murdered this morning in Garden Hills. Two more workers inside the Passport Office are also accused of selling Passports according to BP US intel.

