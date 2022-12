BP Breaking| BP has now identified Jason Whitfield son of Dr. PATRICK Whitfield is the man gunned down in Garden Hills this morning.

Sources tell us he was the technician operated at the Passport Office and is believed to have gone “dark” inside that government operation.

He was gunned down while inside the government registered vehicle. Was he selling passports and didn’t deliver? Boy, this ain’t good.

We report yinner decide.

BP is live.