8 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Magistrate Court

Nassau, New Providence – On the 15th July 2025, seven Haitian nationals, comprising six (5) males and two (2) females, along with one (1) Dominican male, appeared in the Magistrate’s Court No.1 before Sr. Magistrate Algernon Allen on charges of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. All pleaded guilty and were convicted.

Haitian Nationals:

Kerry Constant (M): Illegal Landing – Fined $300.00, or in default, serve 30 days at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

Vigeline Paul (F): Overstaying – Fined $1,500.00, or in default, serve 8 months at BDOCS.

Franky Francois (M): Overstaying – Fined $1,000.00, or in default, serve 8 months at BDOCS.

Kervens Payoute (M): Overstaying – Fined $550.00, or in default, serve 3 months at BDOCS.

Evens Sajous (M): Overstaying – Fined $450.00, or in default, serve 30 days at BDOCS.

David Mervil (M): Overstaying – Fined $350.00, or in default, serve 30 days at BDOCS.

Sandia Memnon (F): Overstaying – Fined $200.00, or in default, serve 30 days at BDOCS.

Dominican National:

Dario Antonio Rivera Torres (M): Overstaying – Fined $600.00, or in default, serve 3 months at BDOCS.

All individuals were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation upon payment of fines or completion of sentences. The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting our hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.