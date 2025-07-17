“Women offer a level of organization and nurturing to building up nations that is unmatched,” said Mrs. Ann Marie Davis

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis at the 89th Annual Session of the Bahamas National Baptist Women’s Convention – St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral, July 2, 2025 (1)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In her remarks at the Bahamas National Baptist Women’s Convention 89th Annual Session & President’s Night, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister said, “Women are essential to the continued growth, development and change within the community, providing care, support and leadership where and when needed. Women offer a level of organization and nurturing to building up nations that is unmatched.”

Mrs. Davis was convention keynote speaker at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral, Meeting Street, on July 2, 2025.

She noted: “Kingdom-minded women are prayer warriors, tireless volunteers, nurturing mothers, wise mentors, and trusted friends. They are leaders in the pulpit and in the pews, in boardrooms and classrooms, in mission fields both near and far. Their strength comes not from worldly power, but from a deep well of faith, hope, and love.”

She said the Bahamas National Baptist Women’s Convention has successfully embodied these strengths and applied them to building and maintaining stronger communities within this country.

Referring to the theme, ‘Kingdom Minded Women — The Journey Continues,’ and highlighting the crucial role of community building, historically, by women, Mrs. Davis said: “The convention which celebrates 89 empowering, enlightening and progressive years for women of the Baptist community and Bahamian communities throughout has and continues to foster a sense of unity, service and opportunity for women to deepen their faith.

“I note your theme for this 89th Annual Session, ‘Kingdom-Minded Women: The Journey Continues’, taken from Hebrews Chapter 12, verses 1 through 4. This passage of scripture is instructive in that it encourages believers to run the race of faith with perseverance, drawing inspiration from the examples of past believers (‘the great cloud of witnesses’) and fixing their eyes on Jesus, the ultimate example of faith. The passage also emphasizes the importance of shedding sin and hindrances, enduring hardship, and resisting sin in order to finish the race.

“An example of a Kingdom-Minded Woman whom we all know and love is the Reverend Ruby-Ann Cooper-Darling, the first woman to register to vote on this day, July 2nd., way back in 1962,” said Mrs. Davis. “She is an educator, a musician, a minister of the gospel and church leader, social activist, youth leader, politician, a vocal advocate for gender equality and a states-woman par-excellence where she served as Deputy to the Governor General on a number of occasions. She is a woman for and of all seasons who possesses great love, faith and has always demonstrated forbearance in the discharge of all of her assignments.

“Today, she remains an unrepentant nationalist and patriot, combining the secular duties of citizenship and nationalism with the moral turpitude and responsibilities necessary for effective Kingdom living and church leadership. She is a pillar of strength in the religious community.

“She is an inspiration to generations of women and girls on the empowerment of women and the important roles they continue to play not only in national development, but in Kingdom building.”

As such, Mrs. Davis submitted that the significance of the convention centred upon the importance of women networking, exchanging knowledge and skills, influencing the narrative, and increasing empowerment.

The convention, she said, has been of assistance in Bahamian communities in New Providence and throughout the Family Islands with emphasis on remote areas. Offering to women motivation, betterment, faith and nation building.

“Since its birth year of 1935, the Bahamas National Baptist Women’s Convention has had numerous strong, pioneering women sit as president. Reigning from 2013 to the present date, an impressive 12 years of service as president,” she said, “is Rev. Dr. Sabrina Pinder.”

“Wife, mother, leader, senior pastor and community visionary and developer. You have led the way to many successful initiatives within the Baptist community, Bahamian communities…. Never leaving or forsaking but deepening your faith every step of the way,” said Mrs. Davis.

“A pillar of strength and spiritual guidance indeed.”