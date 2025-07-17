Over 120 positions available at Department of Labour and Hutchison Ports FCP second job fair in Grand Bahama

Labour and Port organizers of the joint Job Fair.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Following the strong turnout at the initial job fair held in Eight Mile Rock earlier this month, the Department of Labour and Public Service in partnership with Hutchison Ports FCP hosted a second job fair on Tuesday, July 16 2025 at the Department of Labour and Public Service in the Winn Building, Downtown, Freeport.

Officer in Charge of the Public Employment Services Unit at the Department of Labour in Grand Bahama, Princess Flowers said the fair aimed to fill over 120 positions including roles such as berth operators, crane operators, straddle drivers and more.

Flowers emphasised the ministry’s ongoing commitment to making employment opportunities more accessible throughout the community.

As part of this effort, she highlighted that the Department of Labour and Public Service is continuously working to strengthen partnerships with both corporate Grand Bahama and small businesses. The goal, she explained, is to help close the gap between employers and individuals actively seeking employment.

She also encouraged companies in need of workers to contact the ministry which remains ready to help coordinate job fairs and connect employers with qualified candidates.