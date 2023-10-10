A 50-YEAR-OLD MALE LEFT IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING STABBED IN HEAD AND NECK AT FISH FRY…

NASSAU| A 38-year-old male is in police custody following a stabbing incident which occurred shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday 10th October, 2023 in the area of Arawak Cay.

Initial reports confirmed that the suspect was involved in a physical altercation that resulted in the stabbing of a 50-year-old male. Shortly thereafter, he was apprehended by police in the vicinity of Arawak Cay.

The victim, who suffered head and neck injuries, was taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel, and he remains in critical condition.

Active investigation continue.