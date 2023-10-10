Police on the hunt for two rapists/robbers on the run…

File photo

NASSAU| Police are searching for two (2) male suspects responsible for sexually assaulting a 31-year-old female.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Monday 9th October, 2023 in western New Providence.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was in the company of a male known to her when she was taken to an unfamiliar location where they were met by a second male before both men sexually assaulted her and robbed her of a cellphone and a undetermined amount of cash.

Police appeal to persons having any knowledge of this incident and may know the two suspects to turn them over.

we report yinner decide!