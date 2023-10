NASSAU| A 14-year-old female is presently at the hospital receiving medical attention for self inflicting wounds.

According to initial reports shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Monday 9th October, 2023 attendants making routine checks at a local housing facility found the female with abrasions to her wrists and legs following an argument with another female resident.

Emergency medical technicians were summoned and transported the juvenile female to hospital.

Investigation continues.