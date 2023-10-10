Young female lost her life in another traffic fatality early this morning…

NASSAU| Traffic police are reporting to BP that they are investigating a fatal crash that has resulted in the death of a 36-year-old female.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday 10th October, 2023 the male driver and a female passenger, both occupants of a grey Toyota Rav4 were traveling east on Bernard Road when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole on the eastern side of the street.

Emergency medical services responded and transported both persons to the hospital, however the female who sustained serious injuries in the accident succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention at the hospital.

BP has not yet identified that female victim.

Bahamas Press have warned motorist to drive with due care and attention. Drive within the speed limits. Do not text and drive. Do not drink and drive. Do not EAT and drive. Deive to arrive alive!

