POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST HOMICIDE

Victim in the latest homicide.

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Monday 9th October, 2023 resulting in the death of a 31-year-old male.

Initial reports confirmed that the victim and a female passenger, both occupants of a silver Chevy Malibu, had just arrived at their residence on East Storr Court, Yellow Elder Gardens, when two masked men in dark clothing exited a dark-colored Japanese vehicle and opened fire on them.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying outside the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The suspects fled the area travelling west on East Storr Court, making good on their escape.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene and confirmed the victim showed no signs of life; the female was also examined and it was discovered that she received a superficial wound to the lower abdomen.

Police are actively investigating this incident and are appealing to anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919, 911, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.

BP is just asking; was the victim known to police? Was rhe victim recently released on bail for any serious offences?

We ga report yinnee decide.