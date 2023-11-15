A child is dead in Fox Hill after being attacked by an animal – three shot in McQuay Street in Nassau Street!

file photo

NASSAU | Bahamas Press is learning there has been a triple shooting incident on Nassau Street in the capital, and a child was found dead in FOX HILL – killed by a wild animal!

BP can confirm two males and a female were shot several times about the body in the McQuay Street area off Nassau Street. None of the victims died and one was able to escape the gunmen. The country has not recorded a fatal shooting since last week Monday.

We ga ask the question until answered: WHO IS ON BAIL in this latest incident?

Meanwhile, police were in the Brice Lane community off Fox Hill Road (the corner opposite Island Luck) where a child has been found dead.

According to BP sources, it is believed that the child was mauled to death by a ferocious animal. BP has warned police of these savage animals now roaming the streets of the capital unchecked. We published a video of two pit bulls tearing into the flesh of a potcake who screamed for help while persons recorded the incident in NASSAU VILLAGE! How yinner does do this around here?

They ain’t ga tell you this, but the child was found dead deep in Fox Hill.

