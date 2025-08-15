A leadership void: Pintard and his inexperienced team

Dear Editor,

I penned a previous letter to the editor, aptly titled “Pintard – A Political Novice,” I could hardly have imagined the extent to which Michael Clifton Pintard, leader of the Free National Movement, would validate my concerns.

His latest miscues, to which they are many, particularly the denial of nominations for reputable figures in the Carmichael, Central Grand Bahama, Killarney, and Bamboo Town constituencies have left many scratching their heads. This egregious error has not only undermined the party’s internal dynamics, but also raised serious questions about Pintard’s leadership acumen, and if in fact he’s trying to win the next general election.

An examination of the first 17 candidates Pintard ratified reveals a concerning lack of political experience and credentials. Many of these individuals are relatively newcomers to frontline politics, with no noteworthy track record outside of switching from PLP to FNM just to receive a nomination.

This begs the question: If the FNM secures victory at the polls, who will help Pintard govern? Among those that served before and currently serving, who would be the more experienced candidates? We can see they are lacking cabinet exposure.

Let us delve in: Darren Henfield, Ellsworth Johnson, J. Kwasi Thompson and Marvin Dames all have just four and a half years of cabinet experience. Michael Pintard unfortunately falls into this grouping as well. Duane Sands on the other hand amassed a mere three years cabinet experience.

For all intents and purposes, these are your senior cabinet members — oh my Lord! Their experience alone is woefully inadequate, and as for everyone else, from Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright straight down, have zero experience with governance.

While we ponder the remaining candidates yet to be ratified, concerns only intensify. The prospect of on-the-job training for crucial ministerial roles is daunting, especially during this critical time in our nation’s history. The Bahamas deserves better than untested and unproven leaders. We require experienced, visionary leaders who can navigate the complexities of governance and drive our country forward. Pintard’s team, sadly, falls very short of these expectations. Moreover, heaven forbid, Pintard, due to his unforgiving posture to those that challenged him at the FNMs convention, willingly dips into a contaminated political well for assistance: namely, former Cabinet Ministers Hubert Ingraham, Zhirvargo Laing, Brensil Rolle, and Brent Symonette. Yikes!

Unification within the FNM is seriously needed for victory at the polls. The party is fractured, but yet they plow on. I am of the view, this FNM “under new management” team does not inspire any confidence.

– The Forerunner