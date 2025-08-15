3 CHINESE NATIONALS DEPORTED; 7 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED

New Providence – The Department conducted a deportation exercise at 1:00 p.m. today in which three (3) Chinese nationals, one male and two females, departed New Providence en route to their home country aboard a Copa Airlines flight.

Earlier today, six (6) Haitian nationals and one (1) Jamaican national appeared in Magistrate’s Court No. 9 before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of overstaying. All pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted.

Haitian Nationals

 Shaven Floreal (M) – Fined $2,000.00 or, in default of payment, to serve 12 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

 Gilbert Delhomme (M) – Fined $1,500.00 or, in default, to serve 6 months at BDOCS.

 Robensky Similien (M) and Wanick Benjamin (M) – Fined $750.00 each or, in default, to serve 1 month at BDOCS.

 Blaise Muwgly (M) and Peter Jean (M) – Fined $300.00 each or, in default, to serve 3 months at BDOCS.

Jamaican National

 O’Neil Sappleton (M) – Warned, discharged and turned over to the Department.

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation upon payment of fines or completion of sentences.

The Department remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting our hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.