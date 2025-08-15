Two die at waterpark and a police officer attempted suicide while in custody – WHAT HE DID SO?!

Body cams file photo

NASSAU| Celebration Key has confirmed it had two drowning incidents today onee being a 74-year old woman vacationing with her family.

The company confirmed that lifeguards and medical teams responded to emergencies at both the lagoon and the beach. Despite their efforts, both guests died.

Carnival says one guest was sailing with family aboard Mardi Gras and the other with family aboard Carnival Elation.

Meanwhile, police intel confirms a young police officer attempted to hang himself while being held in a cell following a police investigation. We at BP cannot confirm a name or at which station the incident unfolded.

We understand the officer has been taken to a healthcare facility for medical attention. We have a question though; WHY WAS HE BEING HELD?

We report yinner decide!