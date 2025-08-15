Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) IMPLODED! 

File Junkanoo Photo

Dear Editor

It was predictable. When the JCNP, in a strategic move, caused the election of three of Brian Adderley’s minions to the JCNP Executive in their kangaroo elections some months ago, one of them was a loud mouth power seeking fella named John Williams.

This human of personal dark secrets was planted into the JCNP by Adderley to conspire with other junkanoo group heads to assure that the legally registered “Way forward” Valley Boys would not be allowed to competitively perform during the recent Boxing and New Year’s Day parades despite the ruling of the Registrar General and later a ruling of the Supreme Courts, which did not favor the so called World Famous 1958. This – ain’t gat no name – junkanoo group, wished to carry the title “Valley Boys” as a part of their title.

It was amazing that the JCNP then became involved in the personal dispute engaged in the courts of The Bahamas, and who, after declaring publicly that they would abide by the court’s ruling, turned around and defied the Registrar’s ruling which granted the Valley Boys (Way Forward) the title name and restricted the World Famous 1958 (ain’t gat no name junkanoo group) from using it.

Yet the JCNP continued to allow the World Famous to use the name at official events where they asserted that the courts “can’t tell them what to do” despite the public announcement of the rulings.

Herein began the downfall of the JCNP and, despite the numerous complaints of the junkanoo groups over the years, they constantly manipulated the rules to accomplish their desired outcomes.

This writer applauds the Valley Boys who stood up to the JCNP over the last six years, including Brian Adderley, who at one time stood up for “something” but who was undemocratic, non-transparent unaccountable with funding in his own group and who, it is said, believed that he was chairman for life.

The dispute in the Valley Boys and the alignment in this writer’s opine with the JCNP exposed the JCNP and its dictatorial and manipulative ways and their assumptive views that they owned Junkanoo and could do what they wanted to do including ignoring the law and courts of the land.

With the presentation of the Junkanoo Authority Bill, the JCNP is up in arms as it threatens to withhold their over the years perceived powers and then tightened its chokehold on some of the weaker junkanoo group leaders. However, there is a caveat of integrity or lack thereof amongst the leaders.

The question would be why would some of the junkanoo leaders vote for policies that hurt them? Strange, hey? One can’t imagine that their positions are to subdue one who they compete against? One prominent member of a leading group insisted that he would vote against the participation of the Valley Boys (Way Forward) because it would eliminate one of the historically powerful groups in junkanoo history and she sides with the World Famous 1968 (ain’t gat no name junkanoo group) who is now at Junk status.

With the tabling of the Junkanoo Authority Bill it does not address or guarantee the involvement of the JCNP in its whole with only a mention that the Bill affords a position for its Chairman who, if the bill is passed at this time, would be its embattled, mis-spoken double tongued Chairman and most junkanoos cannot imagine this person who threatened its members that if they participated in un-sanctioned events they would be suspended. Two times this Chairman Dion Miller, threatened that he would shut down the Christmas/New Year’s Parades, threatened groups that if they participated in the annual Emancipation parades they would also face suspension. This clown also suspended all Junkanoo practices; AMAZING, HEY?

And what for, one may ask?

The threats were made actually to threaten the government in an approaching election season. The JCNP in examining the bill realizes that their perceived power, privileges and strong arm abilities would be clipped. And the bill would allow more autonomy to the groups without the threat of being ostracized and sanctioned.

The audacity to suggest that the JCNP owns and singlehandedly runs junkanoo is mendacious, and to believe that is narcissistic to even suggest! To think that they would try to blackmail the Government is amazing.

One Dud Maynard used to assert, when you decide to take on City Hall, you are bound to fail if you don’t examine the city.

The support this new bill is receiving is not just surprising; particularly when one examines the arrogance of the JCNP.

The JCNP’s threats are now seemingly dwarfed into nothing, particularly after the recent Government-sponsored live symposium, which the JCNP boycotted. The JCNP expected resistance was minimal and support for the bill was strong.

The JCNP, I am advised, with no shame requested a private meeting with the proposed Authority side and were told all meetings will be open to the public. Too late for private meetings now!

The People ask, what could possibly be presented to persuade the Government and to do what other than favor them and their survival agenda? THE JCNP HAS LOST ITS WAY!

When you really examine the costs Government has in the past covered 70-80 % of the cost of Junkanoo in New Providence alone and that’s being conservative and the JCNP boldly suggests that Government must pay them 45 Million to run the parades?I am told that the JCNP Chairman is the product manager at Starbucks and I conclude that he and his colleagues are too hyped on them coffee beans or maybe smoking them; or are sucking them down like pills.

Sadly, we are hearing now of in-fighting at recent JCNP meetings unfolding as to whom the gods destroy they first make mad. Many warned that they ought not to have gotten into the Valley Boys issues. But instead the JCNP took sides publicly and with their biased undemocratic administrative instruments. They allowed themselves to be bamboozled by that Brian Adderley fella and his minions who have embarrassed themselves, the JCNP and the name of great Gus Cooper.

The thought that the Government would submit in political fear was an errant guess. That JCNP John Williams fella went on live media and said that the JCNP does not care about any other district of junkanoo in the country other than themselves and that statement speaks to the whole attitude of the JCNP’s mentality. It is the opinion that no one of those existing executives should sit in any seat of the authority. Junkanoo belongs to the PEOPLE OF THESE ISLANDS and I support the bill.

Signed,

A Junkanoo at Heart