Trigger happy Prisoner caught again with a loaded weapon – SOME PEOPLE NEVER LEARN!

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A prisoner has been jailed for six years after he was caught with a loaded gun while on the work release scheme.

Jason Ferguson, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at his arraignment before Magistrate Lennox Coleby Sr. Officers were on mobile patrol on JFK Drive on August 11 when they saw the gun in Ferguson’s waist while he rode a motorcycle.

The officers beckoned for him to stop and Ferguson sped off, sparking an high-speed chase. The pursuit ended when Ferguson crashed near Theodora Lane.

At the time of his arrest, Ferguson was serving a three-year sentence on a gun charge. He has one year remaining on that sentence.