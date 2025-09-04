A man recently released on bail dies in double homicide through Johnson Alley Wednesday evening…

Double homicide victims through Johnson Alley off Wulff Road Wednesday evening.

NASSAU| A drug house on Johnson Alley off Wulff Road was shot up last evening by gunmen leaving a trail of blood, six traumatized school kids and two men dead deep inside the home.

One of the victims goes by the name Stan (bottom photo).

BP investigators confirmed two mean died after the massacre one being a male recently released from prison and another male who operated the drug house.

So many bullets filled the home until investigators had to return this morning to remove bullets in the house and pickup the gold teeth and body parts left behind following the shooting.

Why would anyone be selling drugs around children? Then invite dangerous suspects into the home knowing the risks with their deadly trade?

Police were alerted to the gunfire via ShotSpotter technology and responded promptly, finding the two men unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services confirmed the deaths at the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in solving the case.

We report yinner decide!