Temple Christian Dean of Students and Pastor Dr. Ellis Peet Jr  passes

Dr. Ellis Peet Jr

NASSAU| Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press right now confirms Temple Christian School’s Dean of Students Dr. Ellis Peet Jr has died tragically.

He passed away after suffering a heart attack while at school this afternoon.

Ellis Peet Jr. began his teaching career at St. John’s College before moving onto Temple Christian High School where he has served as a Religious Studies teacher to students of grades 10 through 12. During this time, Dr. Peet has served as a senior class advisor, prefect advisor, and house team leader. He has also served on numerous committees and is known for his well-disciplined classes.

With over 25 years of experience in the Information Technology and Networking Engineering field, Ellis Peet Jr. was also ordained and licensed as an Associate Pastor in 2008 at A Place Called Hope Church. Since then, he has served as Director of Assimilation and Serving Opportunities at Bahamas Harvest Church and as an Adjutant at Global Worship Center.

In 2013, Dean Peet was installed as Founder and Senior Pastor of Spirit of Life Ministries, Nassau, Bahamas, a position he held up to the time of his death.

He was initiated into the Delta Psi Chapter at Florida Memorial University in 1987. Dr Peet embodied the true spirit of Alpha through a life dedicated to scholarship, service, and faith. A proud graduate of Florida Memorial University.

In a statement the school wrote: “Temple Christian School is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Ellis Peet Jr., our beloved high school Dean of Students. We would like to share our condolences with his wife, children, family, church family, colleagues and friends.

“We wish to advise parents, faculty, staff, and students that as a result of Dr. Peet’s tragic passing, our All-School Convocation scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. Classes will continue at our elementary campus. However, our high school campus will not have regular classes tomorrow. Students will be permitted to come to campus so that we, as a school community, can grieve his passing together.”

May he rest in peace.