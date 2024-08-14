A SECOND FISHERMAN HAS DIED IN JUST DAYS APART THIS TIME ON GRAND BAHAMA…

GRAND BAHAMA| BAHAMAS Press is getting reports that police on Grand Bahama began searching for an adult male who went missing near Gold Rock Creek on Tuesday 13th August, 2024 during a fishing expedition.

From all accounts two (2) male relatives went fishing along the coastline of Gold Rock Creek. Both men separated around 7:00 a.m. and had planned to return at the separation point at 9:30 a.m. However, as the tide rose and water conditions worsened, only one male returned to the separation point.

The victim’s body was later found in the Freetown area near the old missile base.

This is the second drowning victim in just days. The first unfolded on Saturday in Long Island at the Dean’s Blue Hole where Douglas McCardy lost his life while diving. He too was a fishermen and skilled diver. His body was located some 600ft in the blue hole. May their souls rest in peace.

