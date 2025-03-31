A second man murdered in shootings over the weekend

file photo

NASSAU Police have informed the press that the male victim who was recently shot on Sunday March 30, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Fleming Street, off Market Street, died in hospital.

This killing followed another over-the-hill murder. A 19 yr old male who was shot on McCollough Corner on Saturday March 29, 2025. That victim also succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Both Incidents recorded the 20th and 21st homicides for the year and comes after an almost two weeks quiet on the streets.

