Prisoner charged in murder of prisoner Brody Fritz

Man killed in prison by prisoner.

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| A man awaiting trial for murdering his cellmate is facing new charges in connection with a February 1 stabbing at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Diallo Williamson, 36, is charged with the murder of Brody Fritz (pictured) and the attempted murder of Nicanor Moss.

Prosecutors say, Williamson stabbed Fritz and Moss when they were let out of their cells to dispose of their night waste.

Williamson didn’t have to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kara Deveaux in the Magistrate’s Court.

The matter has been adjourned to June 17.

Meanwhile, Williamson is expected to stand trial later this year for the 2021 murder of his cellmate.

Williamson is accused of beating Mikhail Miller to death in their shared cell.