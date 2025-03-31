Dr Michael Darville assured that negotiations to resolve union matters “as soon as possible” continues

0
5

NASSAU| All stakeholders are in communication to settle grievances expressed by multiple medical unions across the public health sector which resulted in a mass industrial action earlier this year.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville briefing reporters on the sidelines at a medical luncheon explained that while he would like to see the matters resolved “as soon as possible”, communication is underway as government officials alongside medical professionals must come to a common ground as negotiations continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR