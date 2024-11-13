Acting PM Cooper stops all flights into Haiti due to risks to Bahamasair…

Bahamasair plane

NASSAU| Recent violent events in the Republic of Haiti has moved Bahamasair to suspend flights to the island.

The national flag carrier has stopped all flights into Haiti as a safety precaution after gangs shot two American commercial planes in Port-au-Prince on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper told reporters yesterday that the airline regularly makes assessments to determine whether it is safe to fly into the destabilized country.

“The safety of Bahamasair and the passengers comes first and every day, every week, we make the assessment as to whether we continue service,” Cooper said.

We report yinner decide!