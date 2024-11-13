Bahamas report at COP29 on Advancing Climate Mitigation Action

Bahamas delegation at COP29 headed by PM Philip Brave Davis KC.

COP29| On the margins of COP29, Minister of Energy and Transport, Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis participated in a High-Level Roundtable on Energy: Advancing Climate Mitigation Action.

As The Bahamas strides towards a greener future, we stand at a pivotal point. This shift to cleaner, more efficient fuels is not just a choice, but a necessity for us.

We see and feel firsthand the impact of rising sea levels and the ferocity of stronger hurricanes and tropical storms.

Based on our vulnerability to rising sea levels and extreme weather events such as hurricanes and tropical storms, there is added urgency to our efforts to adapt and expand renewables.

Speaking up for small island developing states, Minister Coleby-Davis said “there needs to be a deeper understanding that climate change impacts us all and so SIDS need greater support in terms of the sharing of new technologies, financing, and collaboration on best practices.”