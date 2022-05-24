Adrian Gibson skips town to avoid police questioning?

PM Most Honourable Ever Hubert Minnis and Adrian “Juvenile” Gibson.

NASSAU| Embattled Long Island MP Adrian Gibson has left the country for an undetermined period to delay being questioned by officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

Police contacted the former executive chairman of Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) and asked him to visit the station for questioning as they investigate allegations that he benefited financially from the award of certain WSC contracts under the Minnis Administration.

Gibson reportedly told police that he was out of the country but would come in for questioning upon his return. However, officers later learned that Gibson left the country after he was contacted by them and has refused to say when he plans to return to The Bahamas in an effort to avoid being interviewed by authorities.

Police have already interviewed Gibson’s ex-fiancé Alexandria Mackey, who was listed as a director in a company that received hundreds of thousands of dollars in WSC contracts during Gibson’s time as executive chairman.

Mackey, an attorney who shared a bank account with Gibson during their relationship, was said to be very cooperative and forthcoming with information.

Officers also questioned former WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson who was sent home following the Free National Movement government’s defeat in the 2021 General Election.

Based on the information received from Mackey and Donaldson, officers felt it was necessary to question the FNM MP, who was allegedly the beneficial owner of at least one company that received WSC contracts under the previous administration.

In addition to contracts awarded to Elite Maintenance- a company which listed Gibson’s then-fiancé as a director – leaked documents show that WSC awarded two contracts to Baha Maintenance and Restoration in 2020.

Gibson’s Long Island Campaign General Joan Knowles signed on behalf of the company for the first contract, valued at $263,000 and awarded on June 23, 2020, for the painting of a five million gallon water storage tank, referred to as “Blue Hill low-level tank No. 1”.

The second contract, valued at $248,326.40, was awarded on November 18, 2020, for the painting of the WSC headquarters on University Drive.

Joann Knowles signed the contract, but despite the difference in the name spelling, the signature appeared to be the same as that on the earlier contract.

What appears to be the same signature appeared next to Joan Knowles’ name on Gibson’s nomination paper when he was officially nominated as the FNM’s candidate for Long Island.

Gibson’s reluctance to be questioned, despite repeatedly declaring his innocence, is in stark contrast to three former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members of parliament who showed at police headquarters for questioning immediately after they were asked to as they knew they were innocent and had nothing to hide.